FOOTBALL 'Spartan Dawg Con V' set for late July

Ryan OBleness

Ryan OBleness

All-Izzo
Staff
Oct 24, 2022
10,540
12,634
113
Michigan State will host its annual "Spartan Dawg Con" event this year, but things will be a little bit different.

"Spartan Dawg Con V' is set for Friday, July 25 and Saturday, July 26.

Usually this is a big weekend for both recruiting and for bringing program alumni back to East Lansing. However, a recent rule change now has made the entire month of July a full dead period (in previous years, a brief on-campus recruiting period would open up in late July and the Spartans would have this event). As such, sources confirm that the 2025 version of "Spartan Dawg Con" is strictly an event for alumni.

We don't yet have details on what the plan is for this year, but it usually includes a golf outing, dinners, various other get togethers on and off campus and sometimes special events (such as the new jersey reveal in 2023).

 
