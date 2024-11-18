ADVERTISEMENT

RECRUITING Week 13 Visitors: Purdue vs. Michigan State (including Cairo Skanes and Zion Gist official visits)

Ryan OBleness

Ryan OBleness

All-Mason
Staff
Oct 24, 2022
8,369
10,311
113
On a short week, Michigan State hosts Purdue on Friday night (8 p.m. Eastern Time on FOX.).

MSU will once again host numerous visitors for the game. We are starting this list on Monday, Nov. 18 when things are early. As always, we will add more names as we get them.

Here is who will be in East Lansing on Friday night

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: danp5520, BeerCityBanter, GreenGang98 and 1 other person
Ryan OBleness said:
On a short week, Michigan State hosts Purdue on Friday night (8 p.m. Eastern Time on FOX.).

MSU will once again host numerous visitors for the game. We are starting this list on Monday, Nov. 18 when things are early. As always, we will add more names as we get them.

Here is who will be in East Lansing on Friday night

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
  • Like
Reactions: 2112fan and MSU_Hutch
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ryan OBleness

RECRUITING Week Eight Visitors: Iowa vs. Michigan State

Replies
27
Views
849
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
swimreaper
S
Ryan OBleness

RECRUITING Week 10 Visitors: Indiana vs. Michigan State

Replies
7
Views
642
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Ryan OBleness
Ryan OBleness
Ryan OBleness

RECRUITING Week Five Visitors: Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Replies
33
Views
892
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Ryan OBleness
Ryan OBleness
Ryan OBleness

RECRUITING Week Three Visitors: Prairie View A&M versus Michigan State

Replies
18
Views
885
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Ryan OBleness
Ryan OBleness
Ryan OBleness

RECRUITING Week One Visitors: Florida Atlantic versus Michigan State

Replies
34
Views
2K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Ryan OBleness
Ryan OBleness
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back