HOCKEY Adam Nightingale Contract Extended, Raise for Nightingale and Staff

JD_Jerbear

Michigan State and Athletic Director Alan Haller announced that hockey coach Adam Nightingale has signed a new contract. Nightingale, currently in his second season as head coach will see his pay increased from $470,000 annually to $700,000, with a rollover 1 year extension and will increase by $25,000 each year. The contract term is 5 years. Haller and MSU has used rollover contracts in the past for coaches such as Tom Izzo. The assistant and staff pool will also be increasing under the new deal (MSU has the now NCAA allowed 3 bench assistant coaches; Brad Fast, Jared DeMichiel, and Mike Towns).

Stay tuned to Spartans Illustrated for all your hockey coverage needs as the Spartans await their opponent for the B1G Semi-Finals at Munn Arena, Saturday March 16.

New Nightingale Contract Continues Hockey Momentum - Michigan State University Athletics

East Lansing, Mich. -- Michigan State hockey coach Adam Nightingale has signed a new contract, MSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller announced
