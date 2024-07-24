ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL Big Ten Media Days Live Thread

Brendanmoore101

Brendanmoore101

All-Macklin/Bachman
Staff
Nov 9, 2022
Hello from Indianapolis.

I have arrived for 2024 Big Ten Football Media Days (the unofficial official start to football season). @Dr. Green and White and @bensonday1 will join me tomorrow at Lucas Oil Stadium for a full day of coverage.

Jonathan Smith will have his televised press conference at noon ET on Big Ten Network. If you miss the press conference, we will have a recap of what he said shortly after.

We will also have lengthy non-televised chats with Smith, Nate Carter, Jack Velling and Dillon Tatum in the afternoon. We will have stories with quotes from those three players and Smith later this week.

Stay tuned to this thread and our X account (LINK) for the most up to date coverage from Indy.

We will have multiple pieces of content in the coming days.
 
