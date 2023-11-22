Kevin Knight
CANCUN, Mexico - Michigan State women's basketball hits the road for the first time this season, heading to the Cancun Challenge. The Spartans will take on James Madison in a Thanksgiving Day showdown at 6:30 p.m. In the second game of the challenge, MSU will face Creighton at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24. Michigan State is 4-0 to start the season, while JMU stands 4-1. Jon Gross and Isis Young will be on the call for FloHoops.
• The Spartans are first in the nation field goal percentage, shooting 59.0 percent from the field. Michigan State is also tops in the country in assists per game, averaging 27.8 apg. The Spartans high-flying offense currently stands second in he nation in scoring margin, as well (+48.5).
• This is the fourth time that Michigan State has played in Cancun. In 2007 and 2011, the Spartans played in Caribbean Classic. In 2007, MSU defeated Northern Illinois and Kansas State. In 2018, Michigan State faced both N.C. State and Kennesaw State in the Cancun Challenge. Playing in the Riviera Division, Michigan State lost to No. 15 N.C. State, 78-74, and defeated Kennesaw State, 75-51.
• Michigan State's 61-point margin of victory was the most since a 65-point win against Florida A&M on Nov. 17, 2022. The school record for margin of victory is 66 against Niagara in a 116-50 win on Nov. 14, 2008.
• The win against Evansville was the Spartans' second-straight 100-point performance after defeated Detroit Mercy 105-44 on Nov. 16.SCOUTING JAMES MADISON
James Madison holds a 4-1 record so far this season with its only loss coming against 60-49, to Toledo on Nov. 8 in Harrisonburg. Last time out, JMU defeated VCU at home 78-65. Peyton McDaniel led all players with 19 points. Jamia Hazell registered a season-high 15 points, 11 of which came in the second half.
Three Dukes are averaging in double figures,led by McDaniel who is scoring 12.2 points per game. Hazell is second in scoring with 10.6 ppg, while Kseniia Kozlova adding 10.0 ppg.
Sean O'Regan is in his eighth season at James Madison with a career record of 161-64. Last season, the Dukes advanced to the NCAA Tournament.
SERIES HISTORY VS. JAMES MADISON
This is the first meeting between the Spartans and the Duke.
SCOUTING CREIGHTON
Creighton holds a 3-1 record coming into the Cancun Challenge. The Bluejays will take on Georgia Tech in its first game in the Rivieria Tournament on Thursday, Nov. 23 at 4 p.m.
Last time out, Creighton captured an in-state win over rival Nebraska 79-74 in Lincoln on Nov. 19. CU's only loss this season came against Green Bay 65-53 on Nov. 16. in Omaha. Lauren Jensen leads the team in scoring, averaging 17.3 ppg. She is one of three Creighton player scoring in double figures.
Jim Flannery is in his 22nd season at Creighton with a career record of 404-263. Last season, the Bluejays advanced to the NCAA Tournament.
SERIES HISTORY VS. CREIGHTON
This is the first meeting between the Spartans and the Bluejays.
RIVIERIA TOURNAMENT
Thursday, Nov. 23
Georgia Tech vs. Creighton, 4 p.m.
Michigan State vs. JMU, 6:30 p.m.
Montana State vs. New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 24
Creighton vs. Michigan State, 4 p.m.
New Mexico vs. Georgia Tech, 6:30 p.m.
JMU vs. Montana State, 9 p.m.
LIGHTS OUT SHOOTING
Shooting 70.9 percent from the field (39-for-55) against Detroit Mercy on Nov. 16, the Spartans had another stellar performance from the field against Evansville. MSU shot 63.6 percent from the field for the game, going 42-for-66 from the field. After starting the game 0-for-6 from long range, the Spartans ended the game shooting 47.1 percent (8-for-17).
AMONG THE BEST IN THE LAND
The Spartans are first in the nation field goal percentage, shooting 59.0 percent from the field. Michigan State is also tops in the country in assists per game, averaging 27.8 apg. The Spartans high-flying offense currently stands second in the nation in scoring margin, as well (+48.5).
LENDING A HELPING HAND
In tying the school record for assists with 34 against Detroit Mercy on Nov. 16, 11 of the 12 Spartans that played had at least one helper. Hagemann led the way with seven, which was just shy of her season high of eight. Graduate guard/forward Julia Ayrault tied her career high with five assists. She previously had five assists against Northern Illinois on Dec. 20, 2020. Michigan State is first in the Big Ten and the nation in assists per game, averaging 27.8 apg.
BY THE NUMBERS VS. EVANSVILLE
• Michigan State tied the school record going a perfect 13-for-13 from the free throw line. The last time MSU was perfect from the free throw line was against Valparaiso (10-10) in East Lansing, Mich. 11/16/21.
• With a trey in the second half, redshirt-junior guard Lauren Ross hit her 100th career 3-pointer. She now has 101 career 3-pointers, including six as a Spartan.
•Michigan State went with the starting lineup of guard DeeDee Hagemann, forward Jocelyn Tate, guard Moira Joiner, guard Abbey Kimball and guard/forward Julia Ayrault. This lineup is 2-0 this season.
AROUND THE BIG TEN
Early on this season, Michigan State is fourth in the Big Ten in scoring margin (+46.5) and first in assists (27.5 apg). The Spartans are also first in the league in 3-point field goals made, averaging 10.8 per game.
Junior guard DeeDee Hagemann leads the Spartans in scoring, averaging 19.5 points per game, which is fourth in the Big Ten. She is also fifth in the league in assists, averaging 5.3 apg. She is also third in 3-point field goal percentage (.730). Graduate guard/forward Julia Ayrault is first in the conference in blocks, averaging 2.8 bpg.
LAST TIME OUT
For the second-straight game, the Michigan State women's basketball team hit triple figures, defeating Evansville 105-49 Sunday afternoon at the Breslin Center.
The Spartans improve to 4-0 for the fifth-straight season, while the Purple Aces fall to 0-4 this season.
Michigan State had six players in double figures, led by 14 points from junior guard DeeDee Hagemann's 14 points in just 18 minutes of action. Graduate guard Moira Joiner and graduate guard/forwards Julia Ayrault and Tory Ozment all scored 12 points with Ayrault blocking a career-high seven shots. Newcomers Jocelyn Tate and Lauren Ross also added MSU high with 11 points.
Evansville's Kynidi Mason Stiverson led all scorers with 16 points.
Preview courtesy of MSU Athletics.
