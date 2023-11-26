I’ve been able to gather a few more pieces of information throughout the day:



When Haller briefed the Board of Trustees, he indicated that both finalists were “good men.” That was an important aspect of the job search. (My sources indicate that Haller didn’t tell the board who either of the finalists were – so I don’t know at this point.) But AH considers Smith to be a good man. In fact, sources indicate that Smith’s wife was one of the reasons why he hired him. She sat in a meeting and impressed. The questions she asked indicates that she will “line up with what we are trying to do here.” That’s a quote from my source, not from AH. I haven’t been able to connect with AH yet – he was busy at the volleyball game tonight. Couldn’t find too much but online info shows they were married in 2002 and have three kids (Robert, Bella, and Charles). My sources say their kids are as young as 4th grade and as old as high school.



Also, an interesting tidbit I found out today is that apparently Haller had a conversation with the UNC chancellor who is in line to become the next president at Michigan State. Haller told him his plans but didn’t mention specific candidates. “They were on the same page,” a source tells me. As I mentioned in another post, the Board of Trustees will finalize this at their next board meeting (whether that be a special meeting to consider the presidential contract or their regularly scheduled one on December 15th).



At the meeting this morning when AH dismissed all the coaches, it was made clear that both Hawkins and Barnett have the opportunity to earn their way on to the new staff. In case you haven’t noticed, they’re selling themselves to recruits to make themselves valuable to the incoming staff. I’ve heard a couple conflicting things – that HB will be retained and/or that HB will have the opportunity to be retained. Regardless, my sources say that Hawkins is in the same boat – he will have the opportunity to be retained as well. This seems likely since Oregon State has named their WR coach as the interim head coach.



Smith is flying in tomorrow. There will be a team meeting [EDIT] Monday, when everyone is back in town [EDIT]. He’ll be talking to the players, interviewing Barnett and Hawkins, and hitting the ground running on filling out his staff. A press conference will happen early next week (Tuesday, if I had to guess).



Also, sources say that the expanded Big Ten footprint made this move easier. I don’t have a lot on that but it seems to makes sense that the west coast being part of the Big Ten makes this easier. And keeping Hawkins and Barnett with their local ties would make a lot of sense. Much more to come on all of this but this is what I’ve heard today.