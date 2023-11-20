DavidHarns
It’s about that time.
Michigan State will most likely be naming a new head football coach in the next 7-10 days and we here at Spartans Illustrated wanted to update you with the latest information we have been hearing.
Starting things off, it must be said that Alan Haller has done a tremendous job keeping this search very close to the vest. I’ve tried many times to get information out of him, to no avail. Of course, Haller promised that that would be the case from the very beginning and has stuck with it. It has got to be nice for him that this is the first MSU coaching search happening post-COVID where (most) everything can be done virtually.
No real need for reporters camped out at Capital City Airport.
No real need for flight trackers.
Watching the houses of MSU assistants get put up for sale is interesting, but not really that useful either.
While it’s possible that this deal will in fact finish up in person, in a meeting room at a neutral airport (we’ve been tracking those flight scenarios for the last week or so just in case), it’s also possible that we might not get any clues on who the final candidate will be until it is presented to the MSU’s Board of Trustees.
It is likely we’ll find out at that point as MSU’s trustees are not exactly known for their ability to keep a secret.
Two Searches, on Parallel Tracks
What’s interesting about this football coaching search is that it is running on a parallel track to the MSU presidential search. There have been rumblings and rumors over the past few weeks/months that the Board of Trustees would like to name a president by Thanksgiving.
Published reports confirmed what Spartans Illustrated reported a couple weeks ago – the main candidate is the current chancellor from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Kevin Guskiewicz. Tom Izzo is on the presidential search committee and mentioned that while he was impressed with the UNC candidate, he wasn’t thrilled with the leak.
Sources have told Spartans Illustrated that MSU is currently in the middle of that dance you do when you are negotiating a contract. It doesn’t seem as if there are any dealbreakers, though, so it might just be a matter of time until the board calls a meeting to discuss hiring Guskiewicz. However, there are no board meetings scheduled for this week. MSU is pretty much in a holding pattern regarding the president. Good faith discussions are happening. Obviously, the holiday is complicating things. If people decide they want to check out by close of business on Tuesday, it will get pushed to next week. If they decide they want to make it happen, it will happen.
The next question is if the football coach announcement will occur before or after the presidential announcement. There is a subset of the board that wants the president hired first so that the president and the AD and the board are all on the same page as to whom the university is hiring as its head football coach. It is unclear whether that will happen or not. It is my understanding that no one is requiring it to happen and however it breaks, it will break.
There is an unlikely scenario that both searches finish up at the same time and the board can handle both items in one meeting. That would be interesting, albeit unlikely.
Hard to Know, Easier to Speculate
While MSU’s current interim head coach Harlon Barnett made his case at today’s press conference that he should be hired for the job, the staff here at Spartans Illustrated have him down on our third level of likelihood at this time.
Here is how we see it:
- 1st Level of Likelihood: Mike Elko (Duke)/Jonathan Smith (Oregon State) – 50% chance of one of these two happening
- 2nd Level of Likelihood: Lance Leipold (Kansas)/Jedd Fisch (Arizona) – 30% chance
- 3rd Level of Likelihood: The Field – 10% chance
- 4th Level of Likelihood: Jason Candle (Toledo)/Harlon Barnett (MSU) – 10% chance
As we reported 2.5 weeks ago, these candidates were under consideration: Jake Dickert (Washington State), Smith, Leipold, and Dave Clawson (Wake Forest). Obviously, things change. As seasons play out, wins and losses make a huge difference. That’s a big reason why Clawson and Dickert have possibly fallen out of favor with the MSU brass. Losing streaks will do that to you. Candidates who looked great in September don’t look nearly as good now.
And vice versa. Many coaches have had a strong 2023 and have moved up the list. As we reported on Friday night, according to sources, these candidates have been interviewed and were scheduled for second interviews: Elko, Smith, Fisch, and Candle.
It seems as if all four are still possibilities as the last week of the season is now upon us.
While Alan Haller continues his stealthy search for his candidate of choice, outside issues continue to affect his plans, including other jobs (possibly) opening.
Many people think that the Texas A&M job opening up would negatively impact the Elko to MSU option but Spartans Illustrated has it on good authority that Elko didn’t enjoy his time at TA&M. All of this information must be taken with a grain of salt, obviously, as sources can be wrong and people can change their mind.
Another outside issue that might affect the Spartans search is if UCLA moves on from Chip Kelly. If the Bruins job opens, it is likely that it will be filled by Fisch. The Southern California gig would be much more likely for the Fisch family, what with their affinity for warmer weather, etc.
Haller appears to have remained focused on hiring a candidate who has run a program before, preferably at the Power Five level. Sources have told Spartans Illustrated that offensive and defensive coordinators are lower on the list of preferred candidates for MSU.
If I had to handicap the race as we stand, I’d put Elko slightly ahead of Smith, but both should be considered as the most likely choices for Michigan State, with Leipold in third place and Fisch in fourth. It is possible that any of these coaches could change their mind and pull out of consideration. Also, it is possible that Haller et al choose to go down a different route. If these four candidates decline – or the contract negotiations don’t work out – there are definitely other options under consideration.
It's possible that a name not on these lists has flown under the radar (our reporting hasn’t claimed to be exhaustive in identifying ALL of the targeted candidates). If it comes to a point where a deal with a Power Five head coach can’t be reached, Candle would likely be the fallback if Haller decides to go with an up-and-coming head coach over a Power Five coordinator. As far as fallbacks go, Candle is about as good as it gets, with his Midwest roots and ability to recruit Ohio.
It is very unlikely that Barnett is being seriously considered for the position, but there is no way that the Spartans don’t give him the chance to interview for the job.
Most likely, this is going to come down to who impresses during the interview process, similar to how Dantonio did in 2006. As far as timing goes, I would expect everything to flow pretty quickly over the next week or two, as the incoming coach needs to get his coordinators and assistant coaches identified and publicized and they all need to get out on the recruiting trail to try to salvage the December 20th signing day for the 2024 class.
