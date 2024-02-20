Kayli Johnson - Staff Directory - Michigan State University Athletics A former Spartan letterwinner in track & field, Kayli Johnson is in her first year as the director of recruiting communications/operations at Michigan State. Johnson

Michigan State has added to its recruiting staff.Kayli Johnson has joined MSU as director of recruiting communications/operations.Johnson most recently worked as assistant director of recruiting operations at Rutgers in 2023. Before that, Johnson spent the 2022 season working in stadium operations for the Detroit Lions and Ford Field. She began her football career as a recruiting and operations intern at Texas Tech in 2021.Johnson is a Michigan State alumna. She competed in track and field for MSU from 2016 until 2020, where she was a captain and regional qualifier as a thrower. She was also on Texas Tech's track and field team, earning first-team All-America status and winning the Big 12 title in shot put in her final season as a graduate transfer.The Detroit native received her undergraduate degree in advertising management from Michigan State in 2020. She then earned a master’s degree in sport management from Texas Tech in 2022. Her brother, Will Johnson, is a standout defensive back for Michigan.More on Johnson here:Of note, Austin D'Armond, who was hired in December of 2023 after following Jonathan Smith from Oregon State, was originally director of recruiting communications. His new title is director of player personnel/defense. Johnson will fill his previous role.More on D'Armond:Sean Levy is going from director of player personnel to director of player personnel/offense:Another new title is Bobby Pleasant as director of player support. I am not sure how long he has been at MSU, but he is coming over from Oregon State. More on him here: