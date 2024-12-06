Michigan State sophomore long snapper Jack Carson Wentz plans to enter transfer portal. He joined Michigan State this past summer after spending time at Lenoir–Rhyne in 2022 and West Georgia in the spring of 2023.



Wentz appeared in six games this season for the Spartans. He played 23 total special teams snaps for the Spartans in 2024 and saw more opportunities after starting long snapper Kaden Schickel suffered a season-ending injury against Michigan on Oct. 26, but struggled at times.



He will have three years of eligibility remaining.



