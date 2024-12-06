ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL Michigan State long snapper Jack Carson Wentz plans to enter transfer portal

Ryan OBleness

Ryan OBleness

All-Mason
Staff
Oct 24, 2022
8,705
10,644
113
Michigan State sophomore long snapper Jack Carson Wentz plans to enter transfer portal. He joined Michigan State this past summer after spending time at Lenoir–Rhyne in 2022 and West Georgia in the spring of 2023.

Wentz appeared in six games this season for the Spartans. He played 23 total special teams snaps for the Spartans in 2024 and saw more opportunities after starting long snapper Kaden Schickel suffered a season-ending injury against Michigan on Oct. 26, but struggled at times.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

jacobcotsonika

TRANSFER PORTAL Michigan State WR Jaron Glover plans to enter the transfer portal

Replies
4
Views
281
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
d_javier_v
D
Brendanmoore101
  • Sticky

TRANSFER PORTAL Michigan State Football 2024-2025 Transfer Portal Tracker

Replies
7
Views
281
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Brendanmoore101
Brendanmoore101
Brendanmoore101

NEW COMMIT: Michigan State adds transfer long snapper Jack Wentz as preferred walk-on

Replies
2
Views
307
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Ryan OBleness
Ryan OBleness
K

OTHER SCHOOLS: Iowa has Two Skill Position Players Jump into the Portal

Replies
9
Views
544
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
2112fan
2
Ryan OBleness

RECRUITING Class of 2025 update for Michigan State

Replies
25
Views
1K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Ryan OBleness
Ryan OBleness
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back