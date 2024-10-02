ADVERTISEMENT

MEN'S BASKETBALL Michigan State picked to finish 5th in unofficial Big Ten media preseason poll

The Columbus Dispatch eighth annual Big Ten preseason media poll is out (now done jointly with the Indianapolis Star).

Purdue is picked to finish top of the conference with 20 first place votes. Indiana (seven first place votes), UCLA (two), Illinois (two) and Michigan State (one) round out the top five.

Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year: Braden Smith, Purdue
Big Ten Freshman of the Year: Dylan Harper, Rutgers
Big Ten Transfer of the Year: Oumar Ballo, Indiana

First-team All-Big Ten:
Braden Smith, Purdue
Payton Sandford, Iowa
Oumar Ballo, Indiana
Bruce Thornton, Ohio State
Dylan Harper, Rutgers

Second-team All-Big Ten:
Jackson Shelstad, Oregon
Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State
Great Osobor, Washington
Ace Bailey, Rutgers
Dawson Garcia, Minnesota

Jaden Akins, Xavier Booker and Frankie Fidler received votes for the All-Big Ten teams.

Full results here:

www.dispatch.com

Purdue, Braden Smith take top honors in annual media poll; Ohio State picked eighth

In the eighth annual unofficial official Big Ten preseason men's basketball media poll, Purdue was picked for some big things again.
www.dispatch.com
 
