Purdue, Braden Smith take top honors in annual media poll; Ohio State picked eighth In the eighth annual unofficial official Big Ten preseason men's basketball media poll, Purdue was picked for some big things again.

The Columbus Dispatch eighth annual Big Ten preseason media poll is out (now done jointly with the Indianapolis Star).Purdue is picked to finish top of the conference with 20 first place votes. Indiana (seven first place votes), UCLA (two), Illinois (two) and Michigan State (one) round out the top five.: Braden Smith, Purdue: Dylan Harper, Rutgers: Oumar Ballo, IndianaBraden Smith, PurduePayton Sandford, IowaOumar Ballo, IndianaBruce Thornton, Ohio StateDylan Harper, RutgersJackson Shelstad, OregonAce Baldwin Jr., Penn StateGreat Osobor, WashingtonAce Bailey, RutgersDawson Garcia, MinnesotaJaden Akins, Xavier Booker and Frankie Fidler received votes for the All-Big Ten teams.Full results here: