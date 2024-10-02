Brendanmoore101
All-'52 Pony Backfield
Staff
-
- Nov 9, 2022
-
- 3,853
-
- 4,263
-
- 113
The Columbus Dispatch eighth annual Big Ten preseason media poll is out (now done jointly with the Indianapolis Star).
Purdue is picked to finish top of the conference with 20 first place votes. Indiana (seven first place votes), UCLA (two), Illinois (two) and Michigan State (one) round out the top five.
Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year: Braden Smith, Purdue
Big Ten Freshman of the Year: Dylan Harper, Rutgers
Big Ten Transfer of the Year: Oumar Ballo, Indiana
First-team All-Big Ten:
Braden Smith, Purdue
Payton Sandford, Iowa
Oumar Ballo, Indiana
Bruce Thornton, Ohio State
Dylan Harper, Rutgers
Second-team All-Big Ten:
Jackson Shelstad, Oregon
Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State
Great Osobor, Washington
Ace Bailey, Rutgers
Dawson Garcia, Minnesota
Jaden Akins, Xavier Booker and Frankie Fidler received votes for the All-Big Ten teams.
Full results here:
Purdue is picked to finish top of the conference with 20 first place votes. Indiana (seven first place votes), UCLA (two), Illinois (two) and Michigan State (one) round out the top five.
Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year: Braden Smith, Purdue
Big Ten Freshman of the Year: Dylan Harper, Rutgers
Big Ten Transfer of the Year: Oumar Ballo, Indiana
First-team All-Big Ten:
Braden Smith, Purdue
Payton Sandford, Iowa
Oumar Ballo, Indiana
Bruce Thornton, Ohio State
Dylan Harper, Rutgers
Second-team All-Big Ten:
Jackson Shelstad, Oregon
Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State
Great Osobor, Washington
Ace Bailey, Rutgers
Dawson Garcia, Minnesota
Jaden Akins, Xavier Booker and Frankie Fidler received votes for the All-Big Ten teams.
Full results here:
Purdue, Braden Smith take top honors in annual media poll; Ohio State picked eighth
In the eighth annual unofficial official Big Ten preseason men's basketball media poll, Purdue was picked for some big things again.
www.dispatch.com