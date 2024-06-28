Ryan OBleness
Oct 24, 2022
- 6,960
- 8,701
- 113
A Michigan State men's basketball spokesperson has confirmed to Spartans Illustrated that point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. was granted a medical redshirt ahead of the 2024-2025 season.
On Dec. 23, 2023, Fears was shot in the left leg while at a friend's home in his hometown of Joliet, Illinois. After undergoing surgery, he missed the remainder of the 2023-2024 season.
As a true freshman, Fears appeared in 12 games and played 15.3 minutes per game. He averaged 3.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game. He also shot 50% from the field.
While Fears could still opt to leave college early, he will now have the option to return for a fifth year of college basketball when that time comes.
