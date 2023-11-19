ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL Michigan State vs Indiana PFF grades

OFFENSE
POSPLAYERSNAPSNAP SHAREOFFPASSPBLKRUNRBLK
CNick Samac810.26%69.874.567.8
CDallas Fincher7089.74%58.878.453.1
HBNathan Carter2835.90%65.533.80.073.060.0
HBJaren Mangham4253.85%60.469.383.856.960.0
HBHarold Joiner III810.26%59.356.475.459.6
LGJ.D. Duplain78100.00%65.874.263.4
LTAshton Lepo2228.21%63.784.354.7
LTBrandon Baldwin5671.79%61.164.758.0
LWRMontorie Foster Jr.7393.59%73.973.960.154.9
LWRAntonio Gates Jr.810.26%55.356.158.8
QBKatin Houser78100.00%72.272.658.960.0
RGKevin Wigenton II78100.00%59.467.855.9
RTEthan Boyd2228.21%65.073.960.4
RTSpencer Brown5671.79%59.281.849.2
RWRAlante Brown1620.51%54.454.660.3
RWRChristian Fitzpatrick6178.21%53.853.857.6
SLWRTyrell Henry5874.36%54.554.756.2
TE-LEvan Morris3241.03%45.151.368.456.5
TE-RMaliq Carr5469.23%92.792.669.965.3
TE-RJaylan Franklin1012.82%49.053.053.2


DEFENSE


POSPLAYERSNAPSNAP SHAREDEFRDEFTACKPRSHCOV
DLEJalen Thompson4050.00%77.971.573.474.960.0
FSJaden Mangham7998.75%74.770.983.955.175.4
DRTDerrick Harmon5771.25%74.678.676.358.6
DREAvery Dunn2126.25%72.268.975.466.9
WLBAaron Brule5568.75%71.464.754.768.169.3
FSAngelo Grose7998.75%66.062.661.159.767.0
DLEKhris Bogle2126.25%65.667.073.456.8
DLTBen Nelson33.75%64.762.970.2
SCBMalik Spencer7188.75%63.655.075.862.570.1
DLTSimeon Barrow Jr.5467.50%62.459.749.763.6
DLEBrandon Wright1620.00%61.862.272.259.4
ROLBAaron Alexander11.25%61.460.0
WLBCal Haladay6581.25%60.251.358.368.163.2
MLBSam Edwards11.25%60.060.0
DLTJalen Sami3543.75%60.058.569.761.4
DREZion Young6277.50%59.663.755.0
LCBChester Kimbrough80100.00%59.567.066.260.5
RCBChance Rucker3442.50%59.262.027.958.4
LCBAde Willie4556.25%51.754.138.852.1
MLBJordan Hall6176.25%47.827.079.763.472.0
 
