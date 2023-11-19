Dylan Callaghan-Croley
OFFENSE
DEFENSE
|POS
|PLAYER
|SNAP
|SNAP SHARE
|OFF
|PASS
|PBLK
|RUN
|RBLK
|C
|Nick Samac
|8
|10.26%
|69.8
|74.5
|67.8
|C
|Dallas Fincher
|70
|89.74%
|58.8
|78.4
|53.1
|HB
|Nathan Carter
|28
|35.90%
|65.5
|33.8
|0.0
|73.0
|60.0
|HB
|Jaren Mangham
|42
|53.85%
|60.4
|69.3
|83.8
|56.9
|60.0
|HB
|Harold Joiner III
|8
|10.26%
|59.3
|56.4
|75.4
|59.6
|LG
|J.D. Duplain
|78
|100.00%
|65.8
|74.2
|63.4
|LT
|Ashton Lepo
|22
|28.21%
|63.7
|84.3
|54.7
|LT
|Brandon Baldwin
|56
|71.79%
|61.1
|64.7
|58.0
|LWR
|Montorie Foster Jr.
|73
|93.59%
|73.9
|73.9
|60.1
|54.9
|LWR
|Antonio Gates Jr.
|8
|10.26%
|55.3
|56.1
|58.8
|QB
|Katin Houser
|78
|100.00%
|72.2
|72.6
|58.9
|60.0
|RG
|Kevin Wigenton II
|78
|100.00%
|59.4
|67.8
|55.9
|RT
|Ethan Boyd
|22
|28.21%
|65.0
|73.9
|60.4
|RT
|Spencer Brown
|56
|71.79%
|59.2
|81.8
|49.2
|RWR
|Alante Brown
|16
|20.51%
|54.4
|54.6
|60.3
|RWR
|Christian Fitzpatrick
|61
|78.21%
|53.8
|53.8
|57.6
|SLWR
|Tyrell Henry
|58
|74.36%
|54.5
|54.7
|56.2
|TE-L
|Evan Morris
|32
|41.03%
|45.1
|51.3
|68.4
|56.5
|TE-R
|Maliq Carr
|54
|69.23%
|92.7
|92.6
|69.9
|65.3
|TE-R
|Jaylan Franklin
|10
|12.82%
|49.0
|53.0
|53.2
DEFENSE
|POS
|PLAYER
|SNAP
|SNAP SHARE
|DEF
|RDEF
|TACK
|PRSH
|COV
|DLE
|Jalen Thompson
|40
|50.00%
|77.9
|71.5
|73.4
|74.9
|60.0
|FS
|Jaden Mangham
|79
|98.75%
|74.7
|70.9
|83.9
|55.1
|75.4
|DRT
|Derrick Harmon
|57
|71.25%
|74.6
|78.6
|76.3
|58.6
|DRE
|Avery Dunn
|21
|26.25%
|72.2
|68.9
|75.4
|66.9
|WLB
|Aaron Brule
|55
|68.75%
|71.4
|64.7
|54.7
|68.1
|69.3
|FS
|Angelo Grose
|79
|98.75%
|66.0
|62.6
|61.1
|59.7
|67.0
|DLE
|Khris Bogle
|21
|26.25%
|65.6
|67.0
|73.4
|56.8
|DLT
|Ben Nelson
|3
|3.75%
|64.7
|62.9
|70.2
|SCB
|Malik Spencer
|71
|88.75%
|63.6
|55.0
|75.8
|62.5
|70.1
|DLT
|Simeon Barrow Jr.
|54
|67.50%
|62.4
|59.7
|49.7
|63.6
|DLE
|Brandon Wright
|16
|20.00%
|61.8
|62.2
|72.2
|59.4
|ROLB
|Aaron Alexander
|1
|1.25%
|61.4
|60.0
|WLB
|Cal Haladay
|65
|81.25%
|60.2
|51.3
|58.3
|68.1
|63.2
|MLB
|Sam Edwards
|1
|1.25%
|60.0
|60.0
|DLT
|Jalen Sami
|35
|43.75%
|60.0
|58.5
|69.7
|61.4
|DRE
|Zion Young
|62
|77.50%
|59.6
|63.7
|55.0
|LCB
|Chester Kimbrough
|80
|100.00%
|59.5
|67.0
|66.2
|60.5
|RCB
|Chance Rucker
|34
|42.50%
|59.2
|62.0
|27.9
|58.4
|LCB
|Ade Willie
|45
|56.25%
|51.7
|54.1
|38.8
|52.1
|MLB
|Jordan Hall
|61
|76.25%
|47.8
|27.0
|79.7
|63.4
|72.0