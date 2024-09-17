Kevin Knight
Gift supports upgrades to baseball facilities and the men’s basketball program
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Family means everything to Michigan State alumni Kristen and Justin Ishbia—and that includes their MSU family. A shared passion for their Spartan community and the success of its student-athletes, combined with their generosity and Justin's love for baseball, were leading forces in the couple's recent $10 million gift to Michigan State Athletics.
A 2000 graduate of the Eli Broad College of Business, Justin is the founder and managing partner of Chicago based Shore Capital Partners, part majority owner and alternate governor of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury, and minority owner and alternate governor of Major League Soccer's Nashville SC. Kristen graduated from the College of Education with a degree in Kinesiology in 2008.
The Ishbias' gift includes $8.5 million in support of men's basketball and baseball, and $1.5 million in previous Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) payments. A portion of the gift will be used to support the baseball program and upgrades to the baseball facilities. The baseball field will be renamed Jeff Ishbia Field, in honor of Justin's father.
"As a lifelong baseball fan and former player, I know first-hand the lasting impression the game and a coach can have on an up-and-coming athlete," said Justin Ishbia. "Coach Jake Boss runs a fantastic program that has produced many successful players, and he and the team deserve to have best-in-class facilities that match the quality of the program."
"Spartan baseball is very thankful for the Ishbias' gift," said Michigan State baseball coach Jake Boss. "The facility upgrades that we will be able to make as a result of their gift will benefit student-athlete development for years to come."
In gratitude for the tremendous impact Coach Tom Izzo has had on countless collegiate basketball players, including Justin's brother, Mat Ishbia, the remainder of the gift will support the Men's Basketball Excellence Fund.
"Coach Izzo embodies the true meaning of mentorship and team-first mentality," said Justin Ishbia. "It has been a privilege to be in his orbit, and we are excited to see the Spartan's basketball team continue to flourish for years to come under his leadership."
"We are incredibly grateful for Justin and Kristen's generosity," said Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo. "The entire Ishbia Family has been so supportive to both MSU as a whole, and for me individually. Justin and Kristen and their kids will always be special to me. To be an elite program, you must have elite support from donors. This gift will positively impact our ability to continue to chase championships, while also providing me greater motivation and incentive to keep our program at a championship level."
"Justin and Kristen are passionate alums and represent the core of who we are as Spartans," said MSU President Kevin M. Guskiewicz, Ph.D. "I appreciate their continued commitment to our athletics programs, and to creating an environment where our student-athletes have everything they need to succeed as they proudly represent our university on national and international stages."
"Spartan athletics is deeply appreciative of this transformational gift from Justin and Kristen Ishbia," said Michigan State Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller. "While college athletics continues to evolve at the national level, donor support has never been more critical to supporting the overall mission of our department. The generosity displayed with their gift will help provide a first-class experience for our student-athletes."
For those interested in more information on philanthropically supporting MSU Athletics, please visit spartanfund.net or call (517) 432-1610.
