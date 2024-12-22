Brendanmoore101
Nov 9, 2022
Press release from MSU Athletics:
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Former Michigan State volleyball standout Kristen Kelsay has been named the eighth head volleyball coach in program history. One of MSU's career assist leaders, Kelsay spent the last two seasons as associate head coach at Minnesota.
"I'm thrilled to announce that Kristen Kelsay is returning to East Lansing to guide the Spartan volleyball program," said Alan Haller, Michigan State Vice President & Director of Athletics. "From her time as a Spartan student-athlete to her ascension through the coaching ranks, including nine seasons as a Big Ten assistant, her journey has brought her back home and prepared her well for the task at hand.
"Kristen has a passion for Michigan State University, Spartan volleyball and our entire community, and has first-hand experience with success at MSU both as a student-athlete and a coach. As a player, her work ethic, volleyball IQ, and team-first attitude helped her excel on the court, and those same qualities will be equally impactful as she mentors her student-athletes. She's an excellent recruiter who has strong relationships with volleyball clubs throughout Michigan and the surrounding states. I'm excited to watch her grow as a head coach and pour her heart and soul into building a successful Spartan volleyball program."
At Minnesota, Kelsay worked with the setters and led recruiting efforts for the Golden Gophers. In 2024, Kelsay helped Minnesota to its 10th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and regular-season Top 10 victories over then No. 1-ranked Texas and No. 7-ranked Wisconsin. Setter Melani Shaffmaster was named First Team All-Big Ten, AVCA All-Region and was an AVCA All-America Honorable Mention under Kelsay's coaching. Her 2025 recruiting class was ranked by multiple sites as a top-10 class nationally.
"I am honored to return to Michigan State University as our women's volleyball head coach," said Kelsay. "This program has shaped my life in remarkable ways. I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to President Kevin Guskiewicz, Athletic Director Alan Haller, and Executive Senior Associate AD Julee Burgess for this opportunity to return to the Spartan Family.
"I love this University and my passion for all things Green & White is unmatched. I look forward to meeting with the team and reconnecting with our loyal fans, alumni, and Spartan community. Go Green!"
Kelsay had two Big Ten coaching stops prior to Minnesota, serving as an assistant coach at Northwestern from 2019-21 and at Michigan State under former head coach Cathy George from 2015-18.
In 2022, she worked as the associate director and recruiting coordinator of Volleyball Club Nebraska where she was the lead coach for the U16 and U18 Elite teams. Kelsay also assisted with the USA National Team Development Program where she worked with the U15/U16 age group.
As an assistant at MSU, Kelsay helped the team to a four-year record of 85-48 along with an Elite Eight appearance in 2017, the first regional finals appearance for the Spartans since 1996. Kelsay coached Michigan State's all-time assist leader and two-time All-American, Rachel Minarick.
A two-time team captain while wearing the Green & White from 2010-13, Kelsay ranks fourth in program history in sets played (473) and seventh in career assists (3,040). Kelsay set the Spartans to back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances in 2012 and 2013. Following her senior campaign, Kelsay was awarded Michigan State Athletics' Chester Brewer Leadership Award and the Dr. James Feurig Achievement and Service Award. Kelsay also earned CoSIDA Academic All-America honors and was a three-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and Academic All-Big Ten selection.
After her graduation from MSU, Kelsay was awarded a Big Ten Postgraduate Scholarship and served as a graduate assistant in MSU's Student-Athlete Support Services department where she served as an academic counselor and helped oversee the department's community outreach initiatives.
Originally from Wheaton, Illinois, Kelsay graduated from Michigan State with a bachelor's degree in psychology and obtained a master's in sports administration from Northwestern.
