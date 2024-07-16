Lukashevich ranked third among USHL defensemen with those 43 points and his 11 goals were tied for fourth as he earned All-USHL Second Team honors.



“I thought he was one of the best defensemen in our league and he was arguably our most consistent player on a nightly basis,” Noreen said. “When the puck was on his stick you were completely at ease no matter what kind of pressure he had on him, and I think that’s the ultimate compliment you can give a defenseman.



“He’s smart, he ate a ton of minutes for us, his defending continued to improve and obviously he produced in the offensive zone all season. He went from a guy that didn’t speak a word of English to carrying conversations at the end of the year, and he really took a big step this season.”