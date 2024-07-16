JD_Jerbear
MSU has added a defensemen to help cover the loss of Artyom Levshunov to the NHL. 2003 born Defensemen, Vladislav Lukashevich has been officially announced as part of the MSU roster.
Lukashevich, a 2021 Florida Panthers 4th round pick, comes to the Spartans after a season with the Tri-City Storm in the USHL. Lukashevich is a native of Russia (Magadan) and prior to joining Tri-City was skating in the MHL, the top junior league in Russia, and the feeder league to the professional KHL. Lukashevich came to North America before last season, and originally was committed and signed to play next season with Northern Michigan. However, NMU lost their coach on June 11, allowing Lukashevich to look around for a new home. The Spartans jumped in very quickly, and locked things up, however things have been kept quiet for a few weeks.
Below is an excerpt from The Rink Live about Lukashevich:
I would expect Lukashevich to slot into the top 4 defensemen next season with Matt Basgall, Patrick Geary, and Maxim Strbak or Nicklas Andrews. I also expect he will be on the first power play unit as the point man, by the end of the season, if not the beginning. I have reached out to Lukashevich for more and will update with an article if I can make contact with him.
Lukashevich ranked third among USHL defensemen with those 43 points and his 11 goals were tied for fourth as he earned All-USHL Second Team honors.
“I thought he was one of the best defensemen in our league and he was arguably our most consistent player on a nightly basis,” Noreen said. “When the puck was on his stick you were completely at ease no matter what kind of pressure he had on him, and I think that’s the ultimate compliment you can give a defenseman.
“He’s smart, he ate a ton of minutes for us, his defending continued to improve and obviously he produced in the offensive zone all season. He went from a guy that didn’t speak a word of English to carrying conversations at the end of the year, and he really took a big step this season.”
