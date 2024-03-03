Brendanmoore101
Nov 9, 2022
- 3,254
- 3,126
- 113
Nick Samac is in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine. He is not working out but it does appear that he did his measurables. On NFL.com, he is listed at 6'4", 307 pounds. His arm size is 32 3/4" and his hand size is 9 3/4".
A full transcription of his media session from the combine is below.
(credit: Samuel Daugherty)
Q: How has your time at the combine been so far?
A: I had a great experience. Life long dream. Something that I've dreamed about my whole entire life so just soaking it all in. Taking the interview process, just having a good time with it.
Q: What have you learned being at Michigan State for 5 years?
A: Going there I had two coaching staff changes, technically three with the interim this year. I got really close with our DB coach, learned some really good lessons. How to fight through adversity with injuries this past year. I felt confident in each year more and more, getting a relentless effort and attitude and I feel like I've really made some good connections with people everywhere,
Q: What are you trying to sell to these coaches as a pitch of yourself?
A: I'm a good guy that's going to fight at the end of the day. I've fought through injury, I've been through a lot this year at Michigan State, so I'm a guy that's just a student of the game, learning everything that's been thrown at me and at the end of the day, I'm going to work.
Q: Are you going to be working out here this weekend?
A: No, I will not be working out.
Q: How are you going to show yourself to coaches without going through those workouts?
A: It's just going to be the interview process. I'm showing my sharp mind, what I can do, my personality, show that I'm a good guy that everybody can bring into their facility and just really crush the interview process.
Q: Asking about how he started playing football.
A: I started as a running back and played that a few years until my last year of little league where they told me I was too big to be a running back anymore, so I switched to O-line and that was kinda my calling.
Q: Who was the toughest matchup you had in college?
A: Daviyon Nixon I think is what his name was, Iowa #54. Man, he was a dog. He got me a couple times with his twist game. I was sitting too lateral and he got my hips, so he was an athletic dude and it's always cool to see what those guys can do and he's a great player.
Q: Where do you feel most comfortable and see yourself playing in the NFL?
A: I played my whole career at center with Michigan State, but I can also bounce out to guard. I'm knowledgeable in both the left and right guard and center, so wherever a team needs me, they can use me.
Q: Who's your favorite O-line player of all time that you look up to?
A: Jason Kelce for sure.
Q: What is it about his game?
A: So my game, I like to get out in space and move. You know, I try to get off the ball quick. That's something that I try to do every single play and every single game, so Jason's Kelce get-off, second to none. I've never seen somebody move so fast. I just always try to play like him and get out in space and get players to move.
Q: What was it like having to go through multiple coaching changes?
A: They tried to all kinda keep the culture the same. With Mark Dantonio, he was a legendary and we kept a lot of the culture. When Mel Tucker came in, he tried to keep a lot of that culture, but still do different things and with Harlon Barnett stepping up, he was similar to Mark Dantonio with the type of culture and yeah, it changes a lot with adversity with different coaching changes and staffs.
Q: What's your favorite Michigan State memory?
A: My favorite memory, personally, is beating Michigan in 2020. That was an awesome game for me personally. I had a really good block that game that kinda blew up a little bit so that was pretty cool for me.
Q: How did Michigan State prepare you for this moment?
A: With the coaching changes and a string of injuries that I have had at the end of my career, I've gone through a lot of adversity, but that's really what has helped me the most getting to this point. A lot of things going on, you're meeting new people, top people in the NFL, so it's nerve racking no doubt, I'm sure it feels that way to everyone, but it's definitely prepared me to come into this place and give it my best shot.
Q: Something about growing as a player in college.
A: I give a lot of praise to my O-line coach, he did a great job teaching me the fundamentals of O-line play, great technique and all that stuff and I was just prepared going in there to the weight room early on and our strength coach, he did a great job keeping me right in the weight room, great technique in all my lifts, so it definitely helped me a lot.
Q: What do you think you can show these teams on the tape and in meetings?
A: Just my tenacity and my athleticism. My athleticism is a big thing in my game, getting out in space, moving around, getting off the ball quick and just taking control of an offense, I'm very capable of doing that and I'm going to try to finish blocks every single time and get out in space, chase the ball.
Q: What's some advice you were given by your coaches before coming?
A: Really just to be myself. Be myself and be professional and don't change a thing. I'm meant to be here. This is my calling, so just be myself and just give your everything every single play.
© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
