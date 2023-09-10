Spartans Illustrated - Michigan State University investigating Mel Tucker for sexual harassment Michigan State University is investigating head football coach Mel Tucker for sexual harassment, sources confirmed

I've been aware of this investigation for some time but my sources have indicated an unwillingness to publish. I've had a draft of the story for a couple weeks but still thought that the confidentiality of the accuser was most important. When ESPN published their article late last night, I published mine, still keeping the confidentiality portion intact:I've now updated that article because the accuser in the case has come forward to USA Today and shared the graphic details.Some things to note:1. From all indications, Michigan State is handling this by the book.2. My understanding is that if the hearing finds Tucker at fault, he can be fired for cause by Alan Haller, or suspended, or anything in between.3. If Haller acts before the outside Title IX attorney hired by MSU decides if Tucker violated school rules, then MSU risks a lawsuit (which still might be worth it at this point, honestly).4. This is already very messy, obviously, and will get even messier throughout the next month. The ramifications are enormous and far reaching.