ADVERTISEMENT

RECRUITING Top QB target Kayd Coffman discusses MSU visit

Greg Smith

Greg Smith

Gold Member
Nov 3, 2023
32
106
33

Michigan State got a chance to host its top quarterback target for the 2026 cycle Kayd Coffman on Sunday.

"It was a great experience," Coffman said. "What stood out most, I really think was Coach Boyer and getting to know him and talk to him all day. His philosophy and his personality are great."

Boyer told Coffman that his quick release, ability to move in and out of the pocket plus his decision making makes him a great fit for what the Spartans want to do on offense. Coffman agrees and loves what the team is doing on offense.

"I think I fit well in what they want to do," Coffman said. "I like how much of terminology overlap there is with the NFL teams. You can see the stuff they are doing on Sundays."

Coach Jonathan Smith made an immediate impact on this visit too. As soon as Coffman and his family arrived, Smith immediately went and sat with them to answer questions. That was an impactful part of the visit and he was happy to that experience. The setup of the campus was also a plus for Coffman. He remarked that all his classes would be around the facilities. He thought overall the facility was awesome and everything is right there.

Up next, he'll visit Iowa State on Jan 25th. Then he'd still like to make a commitment shortly after that.

 
  • Like
Reactions: MSU_Hutch, jayman92, jacobcotsonika and 1 other person
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

RECRUITING 2026 QB Kayd Coffman discusses long-awaited offer from Michigan State

Replies
2
Views
439
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
MSU_Hutch
M
Ryan OBleness

FOOTBALL Confirmed: Michigan State to hire Oregon State tight ends coach Jon Boyer as quarterbacks coach

Replies
20
Views
857
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Ryan OBleness
Ryan OBleness
Ryan OBleness

FOOTBALL FOIA: Contract details for new MSU assistant coaches James Adams and Jon Boyer

Replies
0
Views
231
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Ryan OBleness
Ryan OBleness
Greg Smith

RECRUITING Priority flip target eyes official visit

Replies
10
Views
1K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Ryan OBleness
Ryan OBleness
Ryan OBleness

RECRUITING Indiana 2026 DL Blake Smythe talks Michigan State offer and visit

Replies
0
Views
303
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Ryan OBleness
Ryan OBleness
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back