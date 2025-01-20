Michigan State got a chance to host its top quarterback target for the 2026 cycle Kayd Coffman on Sunday."It was a great experience," Coffman said. "What stood out most, I really think was Coach Boyer and getting to know him and talk to him all day. His philosophy and his personality are great."Boyer told Coffman that his quick release, ability to move in and out of the pocket plus his decision making makes him a great fit for what the Spartans want to do on offense. Coffman agrees and loves what the team is doing on offense."I think I fit well in what they want to do," Coffman said. "I like how much of terminology overlap there is with the NFL teams. You can see the stuff they are doing on Sundays."Coach Jonathan Smith made an immediate impact on this visit too. As soon as Coffman and his family arrived, Smith immediately went and sat with them to answer questions. That was an impactful part of the visit and he was happy to that experience. The setup of the campus was also a plus for Coffman. He remarked that all his classes would be around the facilities. He thought overall the facility was awesome and everything is right there.Up next, he'll visit Iowa State on Jan 25th. Then he'd still like to make a commitment shortly after that.