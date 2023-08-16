Ryan OBleness
All-Bubba Smith
Staff
Oct 24, 2022
6,606
8,050
113
One of the top 2024 targets remaining for Michigan State is four-star running back Jason Brown Jr. The four-star recruit out of O'Dea High School in Seattle is a Rivals250 prospect and considered the No. 16 running back in the nation.
Profile:
Brown was mentioned in Adam Friedman's "Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2024 RBs" article as the only non-committed running back in the Rivals250. Friedman also mentions what we have previously reported here at Spartans Illustrated: the race for his commitment seems to be coming down to Michigan State, Oregon and Washington.
With that said, it's important to note that Brown does not have any timeline for a commitment set yet. And while the three schools mentioned above appear to be in the best position, he has not announced finalists himself yet.
While a late August commitment date has been mentioned, Brown tells Spartans Illustrated that he does not yet have anything set yet. We will be certain to update once a date is actually set.
As for the Spartans, Michigan State is the only school Brown has taken official visit to thus far. He also took an unofficial visit in April. Additionally, MSU sent staff members to see him play in Seattle last September when the Spartans were in town to play Washington. The relationship has grown ever since.
Brown has taken multiple unofficial visits to Oregon and Washington. He actually went to Eugene to check out the Ducks as recently as the last weekend of July.
However, Brown really enjoyed his official visit to MSU. His detailed reaction to that trip can be read here. He can "envision" himself in East Lansing.
"It's dope," Brown said about East Lansing. "Everyone there seems pretty happy to be there. I'm coming from Seattle, which is a major city, so it's definitely a change of pace. Everything out there seems like it's moving a little bit slower (in a good way), but it's definitely somewhere where I can envision myself. The fan base and all the people that aren't students or aren't the football players and things like that, they're super excited and they're super into the football program."
Michigan State already has one four-star running back committed in the 2024 class in Anthony Carrie. However, Brown welcomes the idea of playing together with another elite running back.
"Yeah, of course, having another guy who can perform at a high level and kind of take some of the weight off of your back (is huge)," Brown said about potentially playing with Carrie at MSU. "Say (Carrie) stayed locked in with Michigan State and I decided to commit there and one of us becomes an All-American tier player, you can only benefit from having that person around as a player. Being able to practice with that person, being able to see their work ethic, being able to pick their mind at practice and figure out what makes them special and how they continue to uphold that standard (will make you better). Because once you get to the level of being able to play at Michigan State, you're a good player, but there's certain things that separate the good players from the great players and the great players from the generational, special ones. It would definitely be pretty cool (to play with another elite running back)."
No decisions have been made, and with Oregon looming it's hard to feel completely confident, but Michigan State has to feel good about its chances with Brown right now.
