Brendanmoore101
All-Heathcote
Staff
-
- Nov 9, 2022
-
- 4,782
-
- 5,239
-
- 113
I know the transfer portal makes it very hard nowadays to keep track of who is actually on the football roster, myself included.
So, I put together a quick overview of each position group as it stands now.
Yes, this will change before the season kicks off in August. Players will be added and, I would imagine, subtracted in the transfer portal and Bryson Williams (2025 high school recruit) has yet to sign with MSU, although he is expected to.
One more quick caveat, some players could move around position wise especially on the offensive line, defensive line and in the secondary. It’s difficult to be 100% accurate with how far in advance these projections are.
Without further ado, here is what the 2025 Michigan State football roster looks like now:
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
So, I put together a quick overview of each position group as it stands now.
Yes, this will change before the season kicks off in August. Players will be added and, I would imagine, subtracted in the transfer portal and Bryson Williams (2025 high school recruit) has yet to sign with MSU, although he is expected to.
One more quick caveat, some players could move around position wise especially on the offensive line, defensive line and in the secondary. It’s difficult to be 100% accurate with how far in advance these projections are.
Without further ado, here is what the 2025 Michigan State football roster looks like now:
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Last edited: