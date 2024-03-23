Brendanmoore101
HUGE game for the Spartans. Win or go home.
Michigan State takes on 1-seed North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament from Charlotte, NC.
The Spartans beat 8-seed Mississippi State in the opening round 69-51.
North Carolina pounded 16-seed Wagner in the first round 90-62.
Tip off is set for approximately 5:30 p.m. on CBS.
