MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. North Carolina (NCAA Tournament)

HUGE game for the Spartans. Win or go home.

Michigan State takes on 1-seed North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament from Charlotte, NC.

The Spartans beat 8-seed Mississippi State in the opening round 69-51.

North Carolina pounded 16-seed Wagner in the first round 90-62.

Tip off is set for approximately 5:30 p.m. on CBS.
 
