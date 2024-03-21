ADVERTISEMENT

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Mississippi State NCAA Tournament First Round

Brendanmoore101

Brendanmoore101

All-Macklin/Bachman
Staff
Nov 9, 2022
3,332
3,314
113
MARCH MADNESS IS HERE! WIN OR GO HOME!

9-seed Michigan State kicks off the first round as the Spartans take on 8-seed Mississippi State in Charlotte, NC.

Tip off is set for 12:15 p.m. on CBS.

Representing Spartans Illustrated down at the Spectrum Center will be @KLuce98 and @SydneyPadgett.

In the mean time, drop your score predictions.

 
Last edited:
Reactions: KLuce98, Ryan OBleness, Nanani010 and 1 other person
