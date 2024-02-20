Brendanmoore101
All-Macklin/Bachman
Staff
-
- Nov 9, 2022
-
- 3,232
-
- 3,083
-
- 113
Michigan State (17-9, 9-6) is back in action as the Spartans host Iowa (15-11, 7-8) at the Breslin Center.
MSU is coming off two straight road wins against Penn State and Michigan. The Hawkeyes just beat Wisconsin in Iowa City.
Tip off is set for approximately 7 p.m. on Peacock.
@KLuce98 and I will be in East Lansing for this one.
MSU is coming off two straight road wins against Penn State and Michigan. The Hawkeyes just beat Wisconsin in Iowa City.
Tip off is set for approximately 7 p.m. on Peacock.
@KLuce98 and I will be in East Lansing for this one.
Last edited: