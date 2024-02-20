ADVERTISEMENT

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Iowa

Michigan State (17-9, 9-6) is back in action as the Spartans host Iowa (15-11, 7-8) at the Breslin Center.

MSU is coming off two straight road wins against Penn State and Michigan. The Hawkeyes just beat Wisconsin in Iowa City.

Tip off is set for approximately 7 p.m. on Peacock.

@KLuce98 and I will be in East Lansing for this one.
 
