Michigan State (17-11, 9-8) hits the road for its toughest game of the season against No. 2 Purdue (25-3, 14-3).
The Spartans are coming off of two straight home losses against Iowa and Ohio State.
Purdue has won 11 of 12 games.
Tip off is set for approximately 8 p.m. on FOX.
Jason Benetti and Jim Jackson will call the action.
