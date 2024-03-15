Brendanmoore101
Nov 9, 2022
- 3,294
- 3,221
- 113
Quarterfinal Friday in the Big Ten Tournament!
Michigan State (19-13, 10-10) will take on the top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers (28-3, 17-3) from Minneapolis.
Purdue won the regular season matchup earlier this month 80-74.
Tip off is at approximately Noon ET on Big Ten Network.
