MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State at Indiana

Brendanmoore101

Brendanmoore101

All-Macklin/Bachman
Staff
Nov 9, 2022
3,273
3,182
113
Michigan State is in Bloomington for its final regular season game, and so am I. The Spartans (18-12, 10-9) are looking to spoil Indiana's senior day (17-13, 9-10).

Indiana is on a three-game winning streak with victories over Wisconsin, Maryland and Minnesota.

Michigan State's is looking to avoid a fourth loss in five games.

Tip off is set for approximately 4:30 ET on CBS.

 
