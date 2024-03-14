Brendanmoore101
It's Big Ten Tournament time!
Michigan State (18-13, 10-10) takes on Minnesota (18-13, 9-11) in Minneapolis in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.
These two teams split the regular season series. Both have also struggled down the stretch of the season, each losing the last four of five games.
Winner of this game takes on top-seeded Purdue in the quarterfinals tomorrow.
Tip off for today's game is set for noon ET on Big Ten Network.
@DavidHarns is in the Twin Cities for the game.
