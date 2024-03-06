ADVERTISEMENT

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Northwestern

Brendanmoore101

Brendanmoore101

All-Macklin/Bachman
Staff
Nov 9, 2022
3,262
3,151
113
Michigan State (17-12, 9-9) returns home after a hard-fought loss to Purdue on Saturday. The Spartans will be hosting Northwestern (20-9, 11-7) with tip off set for just after 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

Northwestern is not at full strength with three guys either injured or coming off injury. Will get official confirmation on the Wildcats injury situation once the availability reports are released.

It's also senior night. Mady Sissoko's brother is in town. It's about as close to a must win game as you can get in the regular season.

Spartans Illustrated will have a strong representation inside Breslin tonight. @DavidHarns @KLuce98 @Dr. Green and White and I will all be there.

 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: KLuce98 and Ryan OBleness
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Mississippi State NCAA Tournament First Round

Replies
29
Views
552
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
kozakd
K
Brendanmoore101

FOOTBALL Michigan State to play Oregon and Purdue on Friday nights

Replies
8
Views
680
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
MSU_Hutch
M
Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Iowa

Replies
95
Views
1K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
9621
9
Ryan OBleness

RECRUITING Michigan State to host 2026 three-star quarterback Owen Lansu in June

Replies
0
Views
186
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Ryan OBleness
Ryan OBleness
Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State at Michigan

Replies
63
Views
1K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Victory_Lap
V
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today