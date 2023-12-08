ADVERTISEMENT

RECRUITING Holy Cross transfer offensive lineman Luke Newman interested in Michigan State

Ryan OBleness

Ryan OBleness

All-George Webster
Staff
Oct 24, 2022
Holy Cross transfer offensive lineman Luke Newman is interested in Michigan State, and is hoping to take an official visit to East Lansing at some point in January. He won't be enrolling in January at his next school, as he will be graduating from Holy Cross in the spring and joining his next program in the summer.

He primarily played and started at left tackle for the Crusaders at the FCS level, but he plans to transition to guard at the FBS level, which he feels is a more natural position for him.

Newman is a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan native and played at Brother Rice when he was in high school. An opportunity to come back to his home state and play for Michigan State, a school he grew up rooting for, is attractive to him. However, he is looking for the best fit for him regardless of location.

"I think it would definitely be awesome to play for the team I cheered for growing up, but it is a situation where I look at the best fit for me regardless of that," Newman told me.

In addition to Michigan State, Newman has in been discussions with Illinois, Purdue, Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Wake Forest as well.

Again, this likely won't be a decision made by the early signing period on Dec. 20, but Newman is a name to watch moving forward.

 
