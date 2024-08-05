ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL Live thread: Week 2 of fall camp

Brendanmoore101

Brendanmoore101

All-'52 Pony Backfield
Staff
Nov 9, 2022
3,538
3,757
113
Just got out of practice. Here are some notes


Jordan Hall was working with the LBs for the first period I saw. Then, he was working with Coach Wilt and the rush ends for the last few periods I saw.

Other guys working with the rush ends were Khris Bogle, Tyler Gillison, Stone Chaney, Avery Dunn, James Schott & Anthony Jones.

Some players not in pads & watching on the sideline were TEs Brennan Parachek & Wyatt Hook, WR Grant Calcagno & DB Khalil Majeed (noticed a compression brace on his left leg covering his knee).

One other interesting thing I noticed is that the Bengals, Cardinals, Lions & Seahawks all had scouts (I assume) here.
 
