Brendanmoore101
All-'52 Pony Backfield
Staff
Nov 9, 2022
- 3,538
- 3,757
- 113
Just got out of practice. Here are some notes
Jordan Hall was working with the LBs for the first period I saw. Then, he was working with Coach Wilt and the rush ends for the last few periods I saw.
Other guys working with the rush ends were Khris Bogle, Tyler Gillison, Stone Chaney, Avery Dunn, James Schott & Anthony Jones.
Some players not in pads & watching on the sideline were TEs Brennan Parachek & Wyatt Hook, WR Grant Calcagno & DB Khalil Majeed (noticed a compression brace on his left leg covering his knee).
One other interesting thing I noticed is that the Bengals, Cardinals, Lions & Seahawks all had scouts (I assume) here.
