Just got out of practice. Here are some notes





Jordan Hall was working with the LBs for the first period I saw. Then, he was working with Coach Wilt and the rush ends for the last few periods I saw.



Other guys working with the rush ends were Khris Bogle, Tyler Gillison, Stone Chaney, Avery Dunn, James Schott & Anthony Jones.



Some players not in pads & watching on the sideline were TEs Brennan Parachek & Wyatt Hook, WR Grant Calcagno & DB Khalil Majeed (noticed a compression brace on his left leg covering his knee).



One other interesting thing I noticed is that the Bengals, Cardinals, Lions & Seahawks all had scouts (I assume) here.