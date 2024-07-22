Ohio State picked as runaway 2024 Big Ten favorite in 14th annual cleveland.com Preseason Big Ten Football Poll Ohio State reclaimed its spot as the preseason Big Ten favorite, with a newcomer expected to challenge it.

The annual Cleveland.com preseason Big Ten poll was released on Monday, and the voters are not high on Michigan State for the 2024 season. The Spartans were picked to finish 16th in the now 18-team Big Ten conference with 119 points, finishing ahead of just Indiana (17th) and Purdue (18th).Unsurprisingly, Ohio State was picked to win the conference title in 2024, receiving 21 out of the 27 total votes for first place and 480 total points. Oregon received the other six first-place votes and finished second. Penn State was picked third, Michigan was picked fourth and Iowa was picked fifth.Here is how the scoring works and other info about the poll:"Each writer was asked to vote 1-18, with first-place votes worth 18 points, second-place votes worth 17 and so on."Cleveland.com picked up the responsibility for organizing the poll when the Big Ten dropped it 14 years ago. Beat writers from all 14 Big Ten teams were invited to participate, as were some who cover the entire league or have a national perspective."Personally, I am not expecting MSU to compete for anything meaningful in 2024, but I would be shocked if the Spartans finish as the third-worst team in the conference this year. What are your thoughts?