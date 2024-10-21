ADVERTISEMENT

RECRUITING Priority flip target eyes official visit

Nov 3, 2023
Caught up with in-state defensive back Elijah Dotson last night after his visit to East Lansing to get his thoughts on the visit.

"It was great they really showed they’re interested," Dotson said. "The defense played great."

I asked Dotson if that visit meant that he'd take an official visit to MSU and he said yes. No date has been set yet but the Spartans are squarely in the mix for the Pitt commit. The previous staff had not been recruiting him much so the new attention from this staff has been a welcome development for him.

Dotson also continues to get new offers and was offered by Utah last night.

 
