Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Nebraska

Brendanmoore101

Brendanmoore101

All-Macklin/Bachman
Staff
Nov 9, 2022
3,287
3,207
113
Michigan State (4-4, 0-1) travels to Lincoln to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-2, 0-1) in Big Ten action.

The Spartans are 3.5-point favorites on Fanduel Sportsbook with the point total set at 145.5.

Tip off from Lincoln is set for 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the Big Ten Network.
 
