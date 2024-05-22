Brendanmoore101
FOX has released its Friday night schedule and Michigan State will have two games.
The Spartans will play at Oregon on Friday, Oct. 4 on FOX at 9 p.m. ET.
MSU will host Purdue on Friday, Nov. 22 on FOX at 8 p.m. ET
Full FOX Friday schedule:
