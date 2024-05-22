ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL Michigan State to play Oregon and Purdue on Friday nights

FOX has released its Friday night schedule and Michigan State will have two games.

The Spartans will play at Oregon on Friday, Oct. 4 on FOX at 9 p.m. ET.

MSU will host Purdue on Friday, Nov. 22 on FOX at 8 p.m. ET

Full FOX Friday schedule:

www.foxsports.com

FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL FRIDAY Kicks Off In Primetime This Fall

Inaugural Slate Highlighted by Key Matchups from the Big Ten, Big 12 and Mountain West Los Angeles – Today, FOX Sports reveals its full FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL FRIDAY schedule, featuring highly anticipated matchups across the Big Ten, Big 12 and […]
