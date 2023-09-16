ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL Washington versus Michigan State Game Thread

Good morning, Spartan fans!

Are we ready for the beginning of a new chapter of Spartan football? This season took a very, very strange turn over the last seven days, but the show must go on. More than anything, the student athletes need the support of the fans today and going forward.

As we have done for the past two weekends, the SI staff will use this thread to drop intel, comments, and observations throughout the day so check back frequently.

I have been saying this for a few weeks now, but I am strangely confident about today's game. I expect a solid, if not inspired effort from the Spartans. The problem is that Washington might just be too talented. We will all find out soon.
 
