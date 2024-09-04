ADVERTISEMENT

Via MSU Athletics:

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will tip off the 2024-25 season with Michigan State Madness, to be held on Friday, Oct. 4 at the Breslin Center.

The Spartans’ annual event celebrates the start of the college basketball season for both teams.

“I’m really excited to get our season started and for Michigan State Madness,” men’s basketball Head Coach Tom Izzo said. “It’s a new format for our programs and I think the setup will get our students engaged, and by starting a bit earlier, it will be even more family friendly. Once we’re done at the Breslin Center, every Spartan fan can get home in time for the football game.”

For the first time, Spartan fans can start their night with Michigan State Madness, and end the night at home, watching the football team play at Oregon (9 p.m. ET).

“Michigan State Madness is one of those nights that gets you excited for the start of the season,” women’s basketball Head Coach Robyn Fralick said. “Going into my second season as the head coach at Michigan State, I am really looking forward to this event. It will be great to see families, kids and students participating and making the Breslin Center rock. We can’t wait to see everyone there!”

Doors to the Breslin Center will open at 6 p.m. The evening program is slated to begin at 7 p.m. Admission to Michigan State Madness is free.

